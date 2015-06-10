GUATEMALA CITY, June 10 Three of the poorest, most violent Central American countries want $20 billion over the coming years to lift their economies with new roads and better education to curb illegal migration into the United States, according to a plan obtained by Reuters.

The document was given to U.S. President Barack Obama in April at a Panama City summit by the governments of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala after a flood of child migrants from the three countries overwhelmed the southern U.S. border last year.

Foreign ministers from those countries will go to Washington on June 16 to discuss the proposal with U.S. officials, according to people familiar with the matter.

The spending plan aims to revitalize one of the poorest and most dangerous regions in the world, and it seeks to raise growth by up to 3.5 percent and create 600,000 jobs. (Writing by Enrique Andres Pretel and Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Dave Graham)