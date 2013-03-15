WASHINGTON, March 15 A bipartisan group of members of the U.S. House of Representatives is close to completing work on a comprehensive immigration reform bill that will include a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people living in the United states, according to congressional aides.

Two of the aides confirmed that the negotiators are still trying to come to an agreement on how to handle temporary laborers coming into the United States, many of them sought by the U.S. agriculture sector.

House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, was briefed on Friday on the legislation, which aides described as being nearly complete. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi received a briefing on Thursday, according to aides.