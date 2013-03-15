* Toughest issue is how to deal with temporary laborers
* Democratic and Republican leaders briefed on progress
* Senate bill also nearing completion
By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, March 15 A bipartisan group in the
U.S. House of Representatives is close to completing work on a
comprehensive immigration reform bill that would include a
pathway to citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants living
in the United States, according to congressional aides.
Two of the aides confirmed on Friday that the negotiators
were still trying to agree on the issue of how to handle
temporary laborers coming into the United States.
House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, was briefed on
Friday on the legislation, which congressional aides described
as being nearly complete. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi
received a briefing on Thursday, said one senior Democratic
aide.
Michael Steel, a spokesman for Boehner, said: "The speaker
had a good talk with the Republicans in the bipartisan
immigration reform group. They've made real progress on a tough
issue." He said the group would continue to work on the measure.
Boehner's office would not comment on details of the
bipartisan group's work.
The back-to-back briefings for Pelosi and Boehner were "to
let them know they were close to a finished product," said one
House aide with knowledge of the issue.
In the Senate, a bipartisan group also neared completion of
its own broad immigration bill, said senators and Senate aides.
Andrea Zuniga DiBitetto, a lobbyist for the AFL-CIO labor
federation, said, "We're confident that a deal is going to be
reached."
Leading senators have said the goal is to introduce a bill
by early April. If things go as planned, the legislation could
be ready for Senate floor debate by June or July.
Proponents in the House hope to pass their version of a bill
this year.
A comprehensive reform bill, if it comes together, would aim
to further toughen border security, deal with the millions
living illegally in the United States and develop a way to
streamline the future legal flow of immigrants, including
temporary workers.
Prospects for legislation got a major boost last November,
when Hispanic-Americans voted overwhelmingly to re-elect
Democratic President Barack Obama.
The election results jolted Republicans, many of whom had
taken a hard-line stance against any immigration reforms other
than securing the southwestern border with Mexico and luring
more skilled workers from abroad for U.S. high-tech firms facing
labor shortages.
Although most Republicans say they now want to see some sort
of immigration bill enacted this year, many are still hesitant
about, or opposed, to giving 11 million illegal immigrants a
special pathway to citizenship, arguing that would reward them
for breaking the law and encourage a new wave of illegal border
crossings.
TOUGHEST CHALLENGE
Among the toughest issues the group of eight senators has
wrestled with, more so even than a path toward citizenship,
involves maids, waitresses and other low-paid foreign workers.
The group, which includes Florida Republican Senator Marco
Rubio, a potential 2016 presidential candidate, is trying to
create a system allowing businesses to hire more low-skilled
workers to fill shortages, but only after they show that they
cannot find Americans to take the jobs.
In the past two weeks, the senators have submitted proposals
to the AFL-CIO, the biggest U.S. labor group, and the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce, the largest U.S. business group. But those
two groups remain deeply divided.
Talks "have been difficult," Randel Johnson, the chamber's
senior vice president of labor and immigration, told reporters
on Friday. "What is the overall cap of the (temporary visa)
program is an issue," he said.
The chamber wants 400,000 visas a year. The AFL-CIO wants to
cap visas in "very low five figures," said Johnson.
The chamber and the AFL-CIO had agreed that a new temporary
worker program, which unions previously opposed on grounds it
exploits workers, would eventually let some of the immigrants
earn U.S. citizenship.
Johnson could not say how many of the temporary workers
would be allowed to earn citizenship, except to say they would
have to meet certain criteria such as having no criminal record.
That also is the case for the 11 million undocumented people
in the United States, according to the Senate initiative
outlined in late January.
Under the Senate measure, they would have to have clean
criminal records, pay back taxes and a penalty and learn to
speak English. In practice, it could take up to 15 years for
someone to earn citizenship. But they would not live under the
threat of deportation.
The group has discussed creation of a commission, perhaps
within the U.S. Labor Department, to oversee the annual
admission of low-skilled foreign workers. It would consider
factors including the jobless rate in specific sectors, such as
those that employ hotel and restaurant workers.