UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONOLULU, March 15 U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson said at a court hearing in Hawaii on Wednesday that he will issue a written ruling about whether to halt President Donald Trump's revised travel ban before it is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on Thursday.
The State of Hawaii challenged the ban, which was signed on March 6 and revamped an earlier, more sweeping order, arguing it discriminates against Muslims and violates the U.S. Constitution. The first ban was halted by a federal court in Seattle.
The new executive order would temporarily bar the entry of refugees and travelers from six Muslim-majority countries. (Reporting by Dan Levine in Honolulu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources