By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO May 22 The U.S. Justice
Department on Monday asked a federal judge to reconsider a
ruling which blocked President Donald Trump's attempt to cut off
federal funding for so-called sanctuary cities, citing a new
memo from the attorney general.
U.S. District Judge William Orrick III in San Francisco last
month said Trump's order targeted broad categories of federal
funding for sanctuary governments and that plaintiffs
challenging the order were likely to succeed in proving it
unconstitutional.
The Republican president's moves on immigration have
galvanized legal advocacy groups, along with Democratic city and
state governments, to oppose them in court. The administration
suffered an earlier defeat when two federal judges suspended
executive orders restricting travel from several Muslim-majority
countries. The government has appealed those decisions.
The new filing comes in the wake of a memo released on
Monday in which Attorney General Jeff Sessions formally endorsed
a narrower interpretation of Trump's order, saying that the only
funds the government intended to withhold were certain grants
tied to law enforcement programs.
"The authoritative position set forth in the AG memorandum
squarely contradicts the court's determination," DOJ lawyers
wrote.
In Orrick's original ruling against the Trump order, he
cited comments by the president and Sessions which suggested the
government intended to target a much wider swath of federal
funds.
Sanctuary cities generally offer safe harbor to illegal
immigrants and often do not use municipal funds or resources to
advance the enforcement of federal immigration laws. Dozens of
local governments and cities, including New York, Los Angeles
and Chicago, have joined the growing "sanctuary" movement.
Supporters of the sanctuary policy argue that enlisting
police cooperation in rounding up immigrants for removal
undermines communities' trust in local police, particularly
among Latinos.
The Trump administration contends that local authorities
endanger public safety when they decline to hand over for
deportation illegal immigrants arrested for crimes.
Santa Clara County, which includes the city of San Jose and
several smaller Silicon Valley communities, sued in February,
saying Trump's order was unconstitutional. San Francisco filed a
similar lawsuit.
