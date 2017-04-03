(Adds case background)
By Dan Levine
April 3 A U.S. appeals court said on Monday it
would hold a hearing in May over a Hawaii federal judge's order
that blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel
restrictions on citizens from six Muslim-majority countries.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals previously upheld a
Seattle judge's block of Trump's first travel order. The appeals
court did not say on Monday which three judges would preside
over the latest appeal.
Trump signed the revised ban last month, in a bid to
overcome legal problems with his January executive order that
caused chaos at airports and sparked mass protests before its
enforcement was halted in February.
Trump has said the travel ban is needed for national
security.
The state of Hawaii challenged the revised travel directive
as unconstitutional religious discrimination. Hawaii and other
opponents of the ban claim it is based on Trump's election
campaign promise of "a total and complete shutdown of Muslims
entering the United States."
The Justice Department has also appealed a ruling from a
Maryland judge against Trump's revised executive order. The 4th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia scheduled a hearing in
that case for May 8.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Peter
Cooney)