SAN FRANCISCO May 22 The U.S. Justice Department on Monday asked a federal judge to reconsider a ruling which blocked President Donald Trump's attempt to cut off federal funding for so-called sanctuary cities.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick III in San Francisco had issued a pretrial injunction against Trump's policy last month.

In a court filing, the Justice Department said new legal guidance from the attorney general on Monday contradicted Orrick's reasons for granting the injunction. (Reporting by Dan Levine, editing by G Crosse)