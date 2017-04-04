By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON, April 4
WASHINGTON, April 4 Republican and Democratic
lawmakers on Tuesday introduced legislation that would require
border agents to obtain a warrant before searching data held on
electronic devices belonging to Americans.
The bill comes amid rising concern among civil liberties
advocates about the effect on privacy of border searches of
social media information, photos and email held on phones and
laptops, which have grown in frequency in recent years and do
not require a warrant.
President Donald Trump's administration has fanned those
concerns as it has sought to implement "extreme vetting"
security checks to restrict the flow of immigrants and refugees
into the United States, an effort that has included
consideration of a requirement that visitors share their social
media passwords.
In addition to foreign visitors, media reports in recent
months have suggested digital data of Americans re-entering the
country has also been subject to added scrutiny. Numbers
maintained by the Department of Homeland Security show border
searches of phones have spiked in recent years, and official
documents show the agency is able to extract data from some
mobile devices, including those protected by passwords.
Generally, U.S. law enforcement is required to obtain a
warrant before it can search electronic devices of an American.
A unanimous 2014 U.S. Supreme Court decision affirmed that a
search and seizure of an arrested person's cell phone was
unconstitutional without a warrant.
But a so-called "border search exception" allowed federal
authorities to conduct searches within 100 miles (160 km) of a
U.S. border without a warrant.
The Protecting Data at the Border Act would seek to limit
the exception by requiring a warrant before searching devices at
the border that belong to a U.S. citizen of permanent resident,
except in some emergency circumstances. It would not apply to
foreigners with valid U.S. visas who are entering the country or
people who are applying for U.S. visas.
The bill would also bar officials from delaying or denying
entry into the United States if a person refused to share
passwords, personal information numbers, social media or online
account information or access credentials.
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden and Republican Senator Rand
Paul sponsored the legislation, while Democratic Representative
Jared Polis and Republican Representative Blake Farenthold
introduced the bill in the House.
Despite attracting bipartisan sponsors, it was not clear
whether the measure would be able to earn enough Republican
support to advance in the Republican-controlled Congress.
"A border stop shouldn't be an excuse for extreme
surveillance such as downloading the entire contents of your
phone," said Greg Nojeim, senior counsel at the Center for
Democracy & Technology, a Washington civil liberties
organization that supports the legislation.
