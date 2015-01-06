WASHINGTON Jan 6 U.S. Customs and Border Protection's drones have had "minimal" impact on stemming illegal immigration, and the agency has drastically understated the program's cost while failing to prove its value, an inspector general's report said on Tuesday.

The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general recommended the CBP scrap plans to spend $443 million on additional unmanned aircraft systems, suggesting it put the money to better use.

"Notwithstanding the significant investment, we see no evidence that the drones contribute to a more secure border, and there is no reason to invest additional taxpayer funds at this time," Inspector General John Roth said in a statement.

The Office of the Inspector General's second audit of the program since 2012 found that the CBP did not have a reliable way to measure the program's performance.

It said drone surveillance helped with fewer than 2 percent of captures of people crossing the border illegally.

While the CBP's Office of Air and Marine calculated the cost of operating a drone at $2,468 per hour, the inspector general's office put the actual hourly rate at $12,255. Tuesday's report said the CBP's estimate did not include key expenses such as salaries for operators and equipment. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)