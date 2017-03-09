BERLIN, March 9 U.S. President Donald Trump's
January travel ban had a significant impact on booking rates to
the United States for Emirates airline and it has not yet fully
recovered, the carrier’s president said on Thursday.
“The first U.S. travel order saw the booking velocity fall
by 35 percent overnight. The effect it had was instantaneous,”
Tim Clark told journalists in Berlin on the sidelines of the ITB
travel fair.
He said the revised order issued this week offered more
clarity, and there had been some positive movement in bookings
on the Emirates network but not a full recovery.
“When will it recapture the original booking curve is
anyone’s guess,” he said. Clark said he hoped for an improvement
in the summer following the usually quiet period during Ramadan.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan. Editing by Jane Merriman)