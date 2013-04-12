WASHINGTON, April 12 U.S. agricultural producers and the United Farm Workers union have agreed in principle on immigration reform for farm laborers, farm groups said on Friday, ahead of plans by senators to unveil a comprehensive reform bill next week.

The agreement says undocumented workers who agree to work in agriculture for five to seven years will be eligible for a "green card" allowing permanent residence in the United States.

The agreement also sets terms for wages in the future and the number of visas for guest workers.