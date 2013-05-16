WASHINGTON May 16 A bipartisan group in the House of Representatives reached a tentative deal to reform the immigration system, lawmakers said on Thursday after disagreements over a temporary worker program and health care benefits threatened to derail their efforts.

The eight Democratic and Republican House members are drafting legislation and have agreed to meet again next week, lawmakers said without elaborating.

The Senate is working on its own immigration bill that would provide a path to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants. The House and Senate versions have to be merged before the bill can become law. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)