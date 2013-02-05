* Judiciary panel Republicans note need to enforce laws
* Committee chairman hints at "middle ground" on citizenship
* Hearing underscores difficult path for legislation
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Feb 5 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives on Tuesday challenged President Barack
Obama's central goal for immigration reform that would put 11
million undocumented residents on a path to citizenship, adding
fresh doubts on whether legislation can be passed this year.
During a kick-off hearing, House Judiciary Committee
Chairman Bob Goodlatte explored a possible "middle ground"
between the current U.S. policy of deporting those who have come
to the United States illegally and of placing them on a path to
citizenship, as Obama has demanded.
The hearing was the panel's first since last November's
elections when Hispanic-Americans voted in droves for Obama and
his fellow Democrats in Congress.
Those election results caused Republicans to rethink their
anti-immigration stances, which were highlighted by presidential
candidate Mitt Romney's urging that illegal residents should
simply "self-deport."
A standoff over Democrats' goal of providing citizenship
hopes for the immigrants living illegally in the United States
could torpedo reform efforts in this Congress.
Still, many Republicans expressed concerns about rewarding
illegal immigrants with eventual citizenship, which they often
decry as an "amnesty."
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, in a speech to the
conservative American Enterprise Institute, noted, "While we are
a nation that allows anyone to start anew, we are also a nation
of laws." Cantor of Virginia is the second-ranking House
Republican and has a say in which bills are debated before the
full House.
At the House Judiciary hearing, Goodlatte, another Virginia
Republican, asked, "Are there options to consider between the
extremes of mass deportation and pathway to citizenship?"
Julian Castro, the Democratic mayor of San Antonio, Texas,
who testified before Goodlatte's panel, responded: "I believe,
as the president has pointed out ... that a path to citizenship
is the best option" for the 11 million, many of whom have lived
in the United States for a decade or more.
Some Republicans have sketched out more modest steps in
dealing with illegal immigrants who live under the threat of
deportation. Instead of putting them in line for citizenship,
they have suggested a permanent work visa system.
But last week, Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the
second-ranking Senate Democrat, told Reuters legislation could
not be enacted unless it contains a path to full citizenship.
During Tuesday's House committee hearing, Democratic
Representative Zoe Lofgren of California warned: "Partial
legalization, as some are suggesting, is a dangerous path and we
need only look at France and Germany to see how unwise it is to
create a permanent underclass" in the United States.
A PIECEMEAL APPROACH
Other Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee raised
additional ideas that could complicate comprehensive immigration
reform this year, or make it impossible.
Representative Spencer Bachus, an Alabama Republican,
suggested splitting immigration reform into pieces so that the
"more toxic and contentious issue" of citizenship for the 11
million was separated from reforms that have more widespread
support.
Those reforms include efforts to encourage foreigners
earning advanced degrees in mathematics, engineering and science
at American universities to stay in the United States and work
for American companies.
Cantor also hinted at a piecemeal approach, rather than the
comprehensive action that Obama and his fellow Democrats want.
He called for starting with legalization and citizenship for
children who were brought illegally into the United States by
their parents, an action that Obama last summer approved
temporarily.
"One of the great founding principles of our country was
that children would not be punished for the mistakes of their
parents," Cantor said.
While Cantor's call marked movement for Republicans, many of
whom opposed citizenship for the youths, it also falls well
short of Obama's drive for broader legislation.
A bipartisan group of senators last week unveiled a
comprehensive plan that they hope to translate into legislation
in coming weeks. Major holes in their outline included the kind
of system that would be created for allowing future visa
applicants.
Senate Democrats hope to pass a comprehensive bill by
mid-year with a large, bipartisan vote that could improve
chances for passage of a bill in the Republican-controlled
House.
But House Republican leaders have not decided on whether
they would pursue a major reform bill this year, according to
one aide.
Goodlatte acknowledged that U.S. immigration laws were badly
in need of repair, but he warned against rushing to enact an
immigration bill.
Congress, he said, "needs to take the time to learn from the
past so that our efforts to reform our immigration laws do not
repeat the same mistakes."
He added that there were many questions about how a
"large-scale legalization program would work, what it would cost
and how it would prevent illegal immigration in the future."
Reformers and minority groups are hoping the legislative
effort gets a boost from conservative Representative Trey Gowdy
of South Carolina, the new chairman of the House's immigration
subcommittee.
On Tuesday, Gowdy captured the attention of the crowded
House hearing room when he detailed the story of a 12-year-old
immigrant from Sierra Leone whose hands were cut off by soldiers
with machetes during the civil war in her country.
She "tried to run, tried to hide, asked God to let her die,"
Gowdy said.
But, like Cantor, in a reference to those who have crossed
into the United States illegally, Gowdy also warned that the
federal government must enforce the laws it has on the books.
"What we cannot become is a nation where the law is enforced
selectively, or not at all," Gowdy said.