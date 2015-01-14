WASHINGTON Jan 14 U.S. House Republicans voted
to block President Barack Obama's executive immigration
initiatives as they passed a Department of Homeland Security
spending bill on Wednesday.
Obama has threatened to veto the measure, setting up a
potential showdown over funding for the sprawling agency that
spearheads domestic counterterrorism efforts and secures U.S.
borders, airports and coastal waters. Current DHS spending
authority expires on Feb. 27.
But the bill, passed on 236-191 vote in House of
Representatives, next moves to the U.S. Senate, where it faces
an uncertain fate. Senate Republicans have said they are not
sure whether they will be able muster the 60 votes needed to
advance it past procedural hurdles erected by Democrats.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)