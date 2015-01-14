(Adds comments from Reid, White House spokesman, paragraphs
By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Jan 14 U.S. House Republicans drew a
hard line against President Barack Obama's executive immigration
initiatives on Wednesday, voting to block them as they passed a
Department of Homeland Security spending bill.
The vote sets up a potential showdown in coming weeks over
funding for the sprawling agency that secures U.S. borders,
airports and coastal waters. The bill's immigration provisions
also could hamper Republicans' efforts to boost their appeal
among Hispanic voters in the 2016 presidential election.
Current DHS spending authority expires on Feb. 27. Obama has
threatened to veto the bill, but it could first run aground in
the Senate.
"The pointless, political bill passed in the House today
will not pass the Senate," Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid
said in a statement.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest warned the bill would put
U.S. security at risk at a time of heightened concern after
attacks in France.
"There's never a good time to muck around with the funding
of the Department of Homeland Security, but given the events of
last week this seems like a particularly bad time to do so," he
said.
Senate Republicans, who have a 54-46 majority, need 60 votes
to advance the bill past procedural hurdles.
The House measure, passed on a 236-191 vote largely along
party lines, provides $39.7 billion for Homeland Security, up
$400 million from last year.
But Republicans attached several immigration-focused
amendments, including one that prohibits spending to implement
Obama's November order to lift the threat of deportation for
millions of undocumented immigrants.
Republicans also attached an amendment to reverse Obama's
2012 initiative to defer deportation actions against more than
600,000 immigrants who were brought to the United States
illegally as children.
However, in a sign of worry among Republicans, 26 in the
party voted against this provision, which narrowly passed on a
218-209 vote.
Republicans said the vote was less about their views on
overall immigration policy than their desire to stop Obama from
taking actions they say are illegal and unconstitutional.
"This executive overreach is an affront to the rule of law
and to the Constitution itself," House Speaker John Boehner said
during the debate.
Representative Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida said Republicans
should focus on improvements to border security, visas for
skilled workers and the status of undocumented immigrants.
"You need to do immigration reform. All this doesn't resolve
the underlying issue," he said.
