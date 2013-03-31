* Reform would establish new guest-worker program
* Eight senators putting comprehensive agreement into bill
* Deal reached between labor federation and business
By Thomas Ferraro and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, March 31 With U.S. business and
labor now in agreement, a bipartisan group of senators has
resolved all major issues in a pending deal to overhaul the U.S.
immigration system and aims to unveil it after Congress
reconvenes in the second week of April, key lawmakers said on
Sunday.
The lawmakers said that while there was no final deal yet,
they hope and even expect there to be one soon after the measure
is put into legislative language so all eight senators in the
group can review it.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the biggest U.S. business
group, and the AFL-CIO, the largest labor federation, reached an
elusive agreement on a guest-worker program on Friday, clearing
the way for the writing of a full bill.
The bill will include an earned pathway to U.S. citizenship
for an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants, bolstered
border security and ways for business to meet the need for both
high-skilled and low-skilled workers.
"With the agreement between business and labor, every major
policy issue has been resolved," said Senator Charles Schumer, a
New York Democrat and a member of the so-called Gang of Eight,
which has four Democrats and four Republicans.
"We've all agreed that we're not going to come to a final
agreement until we see draft legislative language and we agree
on that," Schumer told NBC's "Meet the Press."
But Schumer added: "I don't think any of us expect there to
be problems."
Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, another member of
the group, also appeared on "Meet the Press," and said: "We're
committed to this if we can get the language right."
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, another
member of the group, said: "I think we've got a deal."
"There are a few details yet," he said on CNN's "State of
the Union" program. "But conceptually we have an agreement
between business and labor, between ourselves that has to be
drafted. It will be rolled out next week."
CONFIDENCE
Graham voiced confidence that the bill would eventually be
approved by the Democratic-led Senate and Republican-led House
of Representatives - provided President Barack Obama, as
expected, actively rallies support for it.
The Gang of Eight had initially planned to have a bill by
the end of March but now plans to unveil it in the week of April
8, when Congress returns from a two-week recess.
Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, another member of
the Gang of Eight and a potential 2016 White House contender,
said the senators had made "substantial progress" on a deal, but
were not yet finished.
"I'm encouraged by reports of an agreement between business
groups and unions on the issue of guest workers. However,
reports that the bipartisan group of eight senators have agreed
on a legislative proposal are premature," Rubio said in a
statement issued by his office.
Still, Rubio said: "I believe we will be able to agree on a
legislative proposal that modernizes our legal immigration
system, improves border security and enforcement and allows
those here illegally to earn the chance to one day apply for
permanent residency contingent upon certain triggers being met."
Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, made it clear that he
expects a lengthy legislative process.
"We will need a healthy public debate that includes
committee hearings and the opportunity for other senators to
improve our legislation with their own amendments," he said.
Republicans have complained that a pathway toward U.S.
citizenship would amount to "amnesty" and attract even more
undocumented immigrants into the United States.
But members of the Gang of Eight have voiced confidence that
the "earned pathway" toward citizenship that they drafted, which
includes a requirement that immigrants pay a fine, pay back
taxes and learn English, will attract Republican support.
"I hope that we can pull some Republicans our way. I think a
number of them are with us already," Flake said.
Schumer served as a mediator in a conference call on Friday
between the head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Tom Donohue,
and the president of the AFL-CIO, Richard Trumka, a source said.
A guest-worker program has been a major stumbling block to
the Gang of Eight, which has been working to try to reach a deal
since December. The thorny issue has derailed other
immigration-reform efforts over the years.
Labor unions have argued against such a program, worrying
that a flood of low-wage immigrant laborers would take away jobs
from Americans. The agreement covers pay levels for low-skilled
workers and provides labor protections for American workers.
A new "W visa" would be created for employers to petition
for foreign workers in lesser-skilled, non-seasonal
non-agricultural occupations. This could include jobs in
hospitality, janitorial, retail, construction and others.
The W visa would not be considered a temporary visa, as
workers would have the ability to seek permanent status after a
year, according to details of the agreement released by the
AFL-CIO.
The program would begin on April 1, 2015, unless there is a
need to extend the start date by six months.
At the beginning, 20,000 visas would be permitted and the
figure would rise to 35,000 the next year, 55,000 in the third
year and 75,000 in the fourth. Under the agreement, the number
of visas permitted in any year can never be less than 20,000 or
more than 200,000.
The Gang of Eight began forming a day after the November
2012 elections, which saw Hispanics, the fastest growing voter
bloc, heavily favor Democrats over Republicans.
The election experience has made Republicans realize that
for their own political good they need to get behind immigration
reform, something that has been primarily embraced by Democrats.