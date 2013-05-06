* Senate Judiciary debate gets under way on Thursday
* Special interests to push controversial amendments
* Supporters drive for lopsided Senate approval
By Caren Bohan and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, May 6 The U.S. Congress this week
opens its first debate in six years on a comprehensive
immigration reform bill, testing whether business and labor
groups can hold together on a delicately crafted deal that
already is under attack.
For 11 million illegal residents, the legislation in the
U.S. Senate is their best hope of removing the threat of
deportation and charting a path to eventual U.S. citizenship
after a major push in Congress to reform a 1986 law died in
2007.
The ambitious bill would put more federal dollars into
strengthening the southwestern U.S. border against illegal
crossings and aims to revamp a dated visa system so that more
foreign workers - high- and low-skilled - could enter.
But in a preview of the tough fight ahead, the conservative
Heritage Foundation on Monday released a study concluding that
the legislation would end up costing the U.S. government $6.3
trillion over the next 50 years as illegal immigrants become
citizens and thus eligible for government programs.
The study was quickly attacked by other conservatives, who
said it failed to take into account the economic benefits of
legalizing the 11 million people.
Amendments to the 844-page bipartisan bill, the product of
months of negotiations, were flowing into the Senate Judiciary
Committee, which will begin considering the measure on Thursday.
If its backers including President Barack Obama get their
way, the legislation will emerge from the committee later this
month positioned for approval by an overwhelming majority in the
full Senate.
But first, groups ranging from gay rights activists to
construction industry representatives are converging on Capitol
Hill, trying to win changes.
"Every lobbyist who has any interest in immigration reform
is going to be all over the Hill," said Emily Lam, of the
Silicon Valley Leadership Group, which represents high-tech
companies such as eBay, Microsoft and Yahoo!
as well as other companies such as Citibank and
Verizon.
In the first quarter of 2013, 500 organizations and
companies registered to lobby on immigration. A sampling
includes the Commissioner of Baseball, MGM Resorts, the
U.S. Olympic Committee, Perdue Farms, JPMorgan Chase &
Co., and a variety of companies in the business of
secure identification, such as Cogent, a 3M Company .
The lobbying activity has the eight senators who wrote the
bill - four Democrats and four Republicans - nervous that any
change could unravel the entire effort.
But that is not discouraging lobbyists from trying.
The construction industry and other business representatives
plan to push for increases in the number of low-skilled foreign
workers they would be allowed to hire. If successful at any
stage of a complicated legislative process, organized labor's
support for the bill could erode amid fears the bill would
undercut American workers.
Several business groups also are concerned about E-Verify, a
system for checking the legal status of workers. All businesses
would be required to use it for new hires. Businesses do not
object to the mandate but want to make sure they are not held
liable if the system turns up erroneous information.
ANGLING FOR A BIG VOTE
Meanwhile, gay-rights activists want the legislation to
allow U.S. citizens and permanent legal residents to sponsor
their same-sex partners for residency.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy of Vermont
introduced the same-sex partner provision as a separate measure
earlier this year, along with Republican Senator Susan Collins
of Maine. Immigrants' rights groups expect him to offer it as an
amendment to the immigration bill.
Including such an amendment "will virtually guarantee that
it (the bill) won't pass" the Senate, said Senator Marco Rubio
of Florida, one of the eight senators who wrote the legislation.
He made the prediction in an interview last week with the
newspaper Politico.
If any of the controversial amendments do clear the Senate
Judiciary Committee, they could complicate strategists' efforts
for a resounding vote in the full 100-member Senate.
Anything less than 70 votes for passage, they fear, may not
be enough to build the type of momentum needed to get the
measure through the more resistant Republican-led House of
Representatives.
"Seventy (Senate) votes would give the bill a big boost," a
senior Senate aide said. "Less than 70 wouldn't kill it, but it
would make it a heavier lift."
The strategy of building a big Senate vote to help create
momentum to get legislation through the House worked twice
before this year: Once on a bill to avert "the fiscal cliff" of
steep, across-the-board tax hikes, and also on a measure to
renew a landmark law combating domestic violence against women.
The Senate passed the two measures on bipartisan votes of
89-8 and 78-22, respectively.
In both cases, House Speaker John Boehner cleared the way
for passage even though a majority of his Republican lawmakers
were not on board.
House Speakers generally do not like passing bills opposed
by the members of their own party and if they do it too often,
it could stir up a political firestorm.
But with the growing number of Hispanic-Americans becoming
more influential in U.S. elections, Boehner has expressed
support for immigration reform, though he has not endorsed the
Senate bill.
"Boehner could decide to save Republicans from themselves by
allowing immigration reform to pass," said Ron Bonjean, a former
House Republican leadership aide turned political strategist.
"And it could cost him the speakership," he added.