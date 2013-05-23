* Bill faces difficult path in House
* Concern over healthcare issue
By Richard Cowan and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, May 23 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday his chamber would chart
its own path on immigration rather than simply considering a
Senate-passed measure, quashing hopes some Democrats had for
quickly enacting the landmark legislation.
"While we applaud the progress made by our Senate
colleagues, there are numerous ways in which the House will
approach the issue differently," Boehner said in a statement.
"We will not simply take up and accept the bill that is
emerging in the Senate if it passes," he added.
The full Senate is expected to start debating an immigration
bill next month that aims to lift the threat of deportation for
11 million illegal immigrants and put most of them on a 13-year
path to citizenship. Senate leaders hope to hold a vote on the
bill by the end of June.
It is unclear if enough House Republicans will embrace the
path to citizenship, which many of them call "amnesty" for those
who came to the United States illegally or overstayed visas.
The Senate measure got a boost this week when its Judiciary
Committee, in a bipartisan 13-5 vote, approved the measure that
would also strengthen border security and revamp visas for
foreigners.
With a group of House negotiators unable so far to produce a
bipartisan bill to present to the full House, some Democrats,
including No. 2-ranking Representative Steny Hoyer, have
suggested the possibility of just taking up the bill the Senate
passes this summer.
The Republican-controlled House, which is more conservative
than the Democratic-held Senate, is expected to have a tougher
time passing an immigration bill this year, even with broad
popular support for reform and the growing political clout of
Hispanic-Americans, who voted heavily for Democrats in last
year's election.
That was evident on Thursday as the eight Republican and
Democratic House negotiators met privately for about an hour.
Four years into their negotiations, the group again failed
to seal a deal, despite proclamations from some of them last
week that an agreement in principle had been reached.
Nor did the group break apart, as some of them had
threatened if there were no deal by Thursday. They hope over the
next week or so to write legislation that defines what steps
newly legalized immigrants would have to take to ensure they do
not use any government resources to help cover their healthcare
costs - a key Republican demand.
A SMILE, NOT A FROWN
One of the negotiators, Democratic Representative Zoe
Lofgren of California told Reuters the language on healthcare
still must be drafted. "I think we agreed not to make comments
at this point," she said, adding, "But I have a smile, not a
frown, on my face."
If the House is not able to settle on a comprehensive
immigration bill, Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte has
vowed to push ahead with a series of individual bills that could
become the basis for negotiations with the Senate on final
legislation.
Goodlatte unveiled one of those bills on Thursday. It would
increase the number of H-1B visas for high-skilled foreign
workers, one of the many immigration bills Republican lawmakers
have introduced this year.
The bill would increase the number of high-skill visas to
155,000 a year from the current 65,000. It would also double the
number of visas for foreign graduates of U.S. universities to
40,000 annually.
The number of high-skill visas is similar to the Senate's
immigration bill, which would allow the cap to increase to as
much as 180,000 depending on demand and economic needs.