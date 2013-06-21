WASHINGTON, June 21 Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid on Friday set a vote for Monday on a border-security deal that is expected to push a landmark U.S. immigration bill to passage by the end of next week.

Reid scheduled the vote shortly after negotiators completed writing the deal into the form of an amendment. The Senate is expected to pass the White House-backed bill with broad bipartisan support, sending it to the more resistant Republican-led House of Representatives for consideration.