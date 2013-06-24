* Fifteen Republicans join Democrats in sign of strength
* Border security amendment clears hurdle
WASHINGTON, June 24 An immigration bill endorsed
by President Barack Obama easily cleared an important test on
Monday when the U.S. Senate backed new border security steps
seen as essential to the legislation's fate.
By a vote of 67-27, the border security amendment cleared a
procedural hurdle, leaving opponents of the bill with few
remaining opportunities for killing or further delaying passage
of the legislation this week.
In a sign of the bill's growing strength, 15 Republicans
voted with Democrats, who control the Senate.
The bipartisan legislation would bring the biggest changes
to U.S. immigration law since 1986, granting legal status to
millions of undocumented foreigners who also would be put on a
13-year path to citizenship.
Last week, a small group of senators reached a deal on
strengthening border security requirements of the bill by
authorizing the hiring of 20,000 more law enforcement agents
over the next 10 years and buying high-tech equipment to help
stop illegal crossings at the U.S. border with Mexico.
The added security is estimated to cost $46 billion.
The amendment, which is likely to be approved later this
week now that the procedural obstacle has been swept away, also
calls for finishing construction of 700 miles (1,120 km) of
border fence.
The steps were designed to attract more support for the bill
from Republicans, who have been concerned that a "pathway to
citizenship" for 11 million illegal immigrants would spark a new
wave of unauthorized border crossings.
Republican Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota acknowledged
that some members of his party in the House of Representatives
have called for a more incremental approach to immigration
reform than the Senate's comprehensive bill offered.
But Hoeven said, "We have tried to come up with something
that is bipartisan so that it can move in the House. Hopefully
it (the amendment) will encourage them to move forward."
Hoeven helped write the border security amendment that could
propel the immigration bill to a large bipartisan victory in the
Senate later this week.
Several conservative Republican senators were not persuaded,
however. "This bill has no teeth...it throws $46 billion against
the wall" with no guarantees of success, said Senator Tom Coburn
of Oklahoma.
Meanwhile, some immigration advocacy groups also expressed
frustration with changes to the bill. Frank Sharry, executive
director of America's Voice, said of the proposed surge in
border patrol agents and other security steps, "We think that
what is contained in the amendment is terrible public policy. On
the other hand, we recognize that as obnoxious as the amendment
is from a policy perspective, it was probably necessary to pass
the bill."
Sharry also complained that the amendment prohibits
undocumented immigrants from getting credit for Social Security
contributions they made while they were working in the country
without authorization.
The overall bill, which would give new hope to the 11
million living in the United States illegally and invest more in
border security, also would overhaul the U.S. visa system to
give American farmers and high-tech firms better access to
foreign labor.
If it passes the Senate, as expected, the debate would then
move to the House of Representatives, where many Republicans are
firmly opposed to granting citizenship to those who have been
living in the United States illegally - even if they pay back
taxes, learn English and have not been convicted of serious
crimes.