WASHINGTON, June 26 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday
overwhelmingly approved a $46 billion plan to increase federal
law enforcement efforts at the U.S. border with Mexico, a move
aimed at winning bipartisan passage this week of a comprehensive
immigration bill.
The amendment approved by the Senate aims to double, to
around 40,000, the number of U.S. agents patrolling the
southwestern border, complete the construction of 700 miles
(1,126 km) of border fence and enable the purchase of high-tech
surveillance and other equipment to detect illegal border
crossings.
The Senate backed the border security amendment by a vote of
69-29, with 15 of 46 Republicans joining all 52 Democrats and
two independents.
None of the top four Senate Republican leaders voted for the
amendment, however, in a sign of continuing divisions within the
party over immigration legislation that provides a pathway to
citizenship for 11 million undocumented residents.
"I don't know how any Republican could look a TV camera or a
constituent in the eye and not say that this amendment
strengthens ... the border and makes our border more secure,"
said Republican Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee, who helped
write the amendment.
Corker added that if a majority of Republicans voted against
the bill, which it did, "Democrats are going to own the border
security issue," which has long been argued by Republicans.
Republican Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa countered that
he was skeptical that the 20,000 additional border security
agents actually would be hired over the next 10 years.
He also said the amendment "makes bold promises that may
throw more money at the border, but there's no accountability to
get the job done."
Republican opposition to a comprehensive immigration bill
like the Senate's runs deep in the Republican-controlled House
of Representatives, where no guarantees have been given that
legislation will be advanced to legalize and ultimately allow
citizenship for the 11 million undocumented residents.