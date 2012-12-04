SPRINGFIELD, Ill. Dec 4 The Illinois state
Senate voted on Tuesday to allow illegal immigrants to obtain
temporary drivers licenses, and sent to the House the measure
that would make Illinois the most populous U.S. state to allow
such licenses.
Only Washington state and New Mexico allow drivers licenses
for illegal immigrants, while Utah allows driving permits.
Republican leaders in the Illinois state legislature earlier
on Tuesday announced their support for the proposal, after
Hispanics voted overwhelmingly for Democrats in the November
election.
Illinois has some 2 million Hispanics, according to the 2010
Census, and lawmakers said there are an estimated 250,000
illegal immigrants in the state.
The proposal passed the Senate by a vote of 41 to 14. It now
must go to the House for approval, and must be signed into law
by Democratic Governor Pat Quinn, who has not yet stated his
position.
(Reporting By Joanne von Alroth; Editing by Greg McCune)