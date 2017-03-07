WASHINGTON, March 7 Iraq was dropped from President Donald Trump's revised travel ban because of both the steps it is taking to better vet potential travelers and its cooperation in the fight to destroy Islamic State, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

"I think both," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said when asked at a daily news briefing which of those two factors played a role in Iraq's removal from the list in President Donald Trump's executive order issued this week. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)