June 22 A U.S. district court judge in Michigan
has temporarily blocked the deportations of more than 100 Iraqi
nationals until a decision is reached over who has jurisdiction
over the matter, according to court documents filed on Thursday.
Judge Mark Goldsmith issued an order staying the removal of
the Iraqis convicted of various crimes after they argued they
could face persecution or torture in Iraq because of their
status as religious minorities, the documents say.
The U.S. government has argued that under U.S. law, the
district court does not have jurisdiction over the case, which
can only be reviewed by an appeals court.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)