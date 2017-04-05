BRIEF-Sequoia Financial Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in connection with a potential acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told a Senate panel on Wednesday that apprehensions of undocumented immigrants along the U.S.-Mexico border was below 17,000 in March, marking the least migration since at least 2000.
In February, 23,589 immigrants were apprehended at the border, according to data by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Kelly credited President Donald Trump's tough immigration policies for the decline.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in connection with a potential acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 With Chief Executive Travis Kalanick taking a leave of absence from Uber Technologies Inc, the vacant job of chief operating officer takes on a lot more importance as the company frames the position as key to solving its woes.