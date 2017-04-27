By Mica Rosenberg and Dan Levine
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 Even if
President Donald Trump wins an appeal of a court ruling blocking
his executive order on sanctuary cities, arguments made by the
government in the case could permanently harm its efforts to
cut off federal funding to targeted cities, some legal experts
say.
Trump's original order, issued on Jan. 25, stated that
cities and counties shielding illegal immigrants and refusing to
cooperate with immigration officials would lose federal funding
except for that "deemed necessary for law enforcement purposes."
U.S. Justice Department defending the order in court
presented a far narrower view of its reach, however, arguing
before U.S. District Judge William Orrick III earlier this month
that the only funds the government intended to withhold were
certain grants tied to law enforcement programs.
That argument did not convince the judge, who noted in
issuing a preliminary injunction that the text of the executive
order threatened withdrawal of a much wider range of federal
funds than the government attorneys asserted in court.
"Disavowing the plain language of the executive order
itself" was a potentially dangerous course for the Justice
Department, said Edward Waters, a Washington lawyer who
specializes in federal grants.
The government's strategy could restrict its ability to cut
off funds going forward, some legal experts said, since the
Justice Department now has said the order applies to a narrow
range of funding.
Trump has promised to broadly "defund" sanctuary cities,
saying they "breed crime."
SEE YOU IN COURT
The government could appeal the preliminary injunction to
the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and the losing side at the
appellate level could then appeal to the Supreme Court.
One procedural case the federal government could make on
appeal involves the timing of the challenge, some legal scholars
suggested, but such an argument would have limitations.
Since no federal funds actually have been withheld to date,
the government could say there has been no harm and therefore
the case is not yet "ripe" for litigation, said Brian Galle, an
expert on government finance at Georgetown Law. To have standing
to bring a case, San Francisco and Santa Clara County would have
to have suffered actual harm, which could be difficult to
establish in this case since they have lost no federal funding.
The two municipalities successfully argued in the district
court hearing that they had already been harmed by uncertainty
and chaos in their budget planning but that might not convince
an appellate court.
"In the very short run it's quite possible that the
administration could win a reversal of this ruling" on appeal
because of these procedural reasons, Galle said.
He predicted, however, the administration would be unable to
successfully defend itself if it then began withholding funds
without Congress authorizing such action.
The Justice Department declined to discuss its appeals
strategy.
Tuesday's ruling left leeway for the administration to deny
some kinds of funding to sanctuary cities, noting the government
can "use lawful means to enforce existing conditions of federal
grants."
A small amount of federal law enforcement money is tied to a
statute requiring local jurisdictions to share information with
federal immigration officials.
Programs making such grants include the Edward Byrne
Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, Community Oriented
Policing Services, and the State Criminal Alien Assistance
Program. In San Francisco, such funding is a small fraction of
federal monies that go to the city, said City Attorney Dennis
Herrera.
Tuesday's ruling was the latest legal blow to the Trump
administration, which has had two previous executive orders
stayed by the courts.
In February, a Washington court blocked a Trump order
temporarily banning all refugees and travelers from seven mostly
Muslim nations. A subsequent order replaced that one, removing
Iraq from the ban and creating more exemptions. Parts of that
ban were also blocked, this time by judges in Maryland and
Hawaii. Those cases are pending appeal.
After Tuesday's district court ruling, a spokesman for the
Department of Justice said that it "will follow the law with
respect to regulation of sanctuary jurisdictions."
But the president made clear on Twitter Wednesday that he
doesn't consider the battle over: "See you in the Supreme
Court!" he tweeted.
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York and Dan Levine in San
Francisco; Editing by Bill Trott)