WASHINGTON May 21 A U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday passed a sweeping immigration bill that would give millions of illegal immigrants a path to citizenship.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 13-5 in favor of the legislation that, if enacted, would represent the most significant overhaul of the U.S. immigration system since 1986.

The full Senate is expected to start working on the legislation in June. The House of Representatives has not yet begun advancing its version of the bill.

