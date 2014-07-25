BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 25 President Barack Obama told Central American leaders on Friday that his administration had compassion for the influx of children crossing the U.S. border but said those without valid claims to stay would be sent home.
In a meeting at the White House with the leaders of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, Obama said there may be some instances in which migrants from those countries could apply for refugee status, but those instances would be few.
Obama said the United States shared responsibility with those countries to address the problem, including the role of drug trafficking.
Obama also said he hoped lawmakers would approve a request for emergency funds to address the border crisis before leaving Washington for a multi-week recess. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: