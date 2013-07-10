By Roberta Rampton and Caren Bohan
| WASHINGTON, July 10
WASHINGTON, July 10 The White House is trying to
turn up the pressure on Republicans in the U.S. House of
Representatives to pass sweeping immigration reform in coming
weeks, making the argument that modernizing the outdated system
would boost the economy and cut the deficit.
President Barack Obama's top advisers released a 32-page
report on Wednesday pulling together well-known economic
arguments - highlighted by quotes from some Republican stalwarts
- that passing reforms will grow the economy by 3.3 percent by
2023 and reduce the deficit by almost $850 billion over 20
years.
The release of the White House report is part of a shift in
strategy by Obama on immigration reform in which he plans to
play a more visible role in the debate.
Over the past several months, as the Senate considered
legislation that would mark the most far-reaching overhaul of
the immigration system in nearly three decades, Obama chose to
take a behind-the-scenes role on the view that it would help
Senate negotiators get bipartisan support for the bill.
Now that the legislation has passed the Senate and the
debate has moved to the House of Representatives, the White
House believes the White House bully pulpit might be helpful to
put pressure on Republican leaders in the House.
In the report, the White House quoted Grover Norquist on the
issue, a conservative activist best known for convincing
Republicans to pledge to never raise taxes, who is often cited
by Democrats as a symbol of Republican obstructionism on fiscal
issues.
"Immigration reform will jumpstart America's economy and
reduce our national debt," Norquist said in a statement cited in
the White House report.
The report also quoted Douglas Holtz-Eakin, who was chief
economist for President George W. Bush's Council of Economic
Advisers, and conservative media baron Rupert Murdoch, owner of
Fox News.
The Democratic-led Senate passed its version of the bill at
the end of June, which included a path to citizenship for 11
million undocumented immigrants.
"The president urges the House of Representatives to take
action and move this bill or similar legislation forward," White
House economic and policy advisers said in their report.
But House Speaker John Boehner has said the House will do
its own work on the issue. Boehner has said he will not advance
an immigration bill unless it has the support of a majority of
the House's 234 Republicans, ruling out chances of a Senate bill
passed largely by Democrats with some Republican support.
Many saw that as dooming comprehensive immigration reform
since many rank-and-file Republican lawmakers oppose a path to
citizenship for undocumented immigrants, which is at the heart
of the Senate bill.
But many Democrats believe Boehner and other Republican
leaders may feel increasing pressure to act on immigration
reform to preserve their party's political viability.
In the 2012 presidential election, Hispanic voters
overwhelmingly rejected Republican candidate Mitt Romney,
helping to deliver a re-election win to Obama.
White House officials have been talking to business groups
about the economic benefits of reforms, hoping to enlist their
help in convincing House Republicans to pass a bill.
Last week, Obama's Chief of Staff Denis McDonough met with
top business groups like the American Bankers Association,
National Retail Federation and Financial Services Forum at the
White House to talk about the business-focused strategy.
"He discussed the positive impacts to our economy and urged
them to keep up the pressure in order to get this done," a White
House official said.
Gene Sperling, director of the National Economic Council,
will hold a private call with invited members of the business
community on Thursday, along with Obama advisers Valerie Jarrett
and Cecilia Munoz.
Later on Wednesday, Obama will meet with lawmakers from the
Congressional Hispanic Caucus to talk about immigration reform.