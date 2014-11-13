WASHINGTON Nov 13 President Barack Obama plans to announce an overhaul of U.S. immigration policy through executive action that would shield up to 5 million undocumented immigrants, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The newspaper, citing administration officials with direct knowledge of the plan, said the overhaul may be announced as soon as next week. Officials said the plan would allow many parents of children who are American citizens or legal residents to obtain legal work documents and stay in the United States.

Republicans, who will take control the new Congress in January, have warned Obama not to take unilateral action on immigration. (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Doina Chiacu)