By David DeKok
HARRISBURG, Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. May 22 One Pennsylvania city's
controversial attempts to gain more power over immigration
enforcement could push that city into state fiscal oversight if
it loses a ruling over legal fees.
Hazleton in 2006 banned landlords from renting to illegal
immigrants and employers from hiring them. The city's law was
copied by other U.S. cities, including Escondido, California,
Valley Park, Missouri, and Riverside, New Jersey.
But Hazleton's ordinances, which were never implemented,
were struck down repeatedly in court.
Now, the city is waiting on a ruling from a judge who could
force the city to pay $2.8 million in legal fees to the American
Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and others for its experiment. That
bill would eat up almost a third of the city's $9.2 million
annual budget.
Paying those fees could tip Hazleton into Act 47
receivership, a state oversight program for distressed
municipalities, according to Mayor Joe Yannuzzi, who voted for
the measures when he was city council president.
Property taxes would also have to double to pay the legal
bill, he said.
"It would be devastating," Yannuzzi said. "I don't think the
public could handle that much of an increase."
Once home to Europeans who came to mine coal, Hazleton's
Hispanic population soared to 37 percent of an estimated
population of 25,340 in 2010 from 5 percent in 2000, according
to U.S. Census Bureau data.
The law proposed by then-Mayor Louis Barletta sought to
impose fines of $1,000 per day on landlords who rented to
illegal immigrants and businesses that hired or served them.
Barleta said an influx of illegal Hispanic immigrants caused
higher crime, lower tax revenues and stressed public schools.
"I took an oath of office to protect the people in my city,"
Barletta, now a Republican congressman, said in an interview. "I
don't regret it."
To defend the law, the city enlisted outside lawyer Kris
Kobach. Kobach is the secretary of state of Kansas and the man
behind some of the nation's most controversial state and local
immigration measures. That included an Arizona law, most of
which was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012.
Hazelton's law "made it a violation to unknowingly sell a
cup of coffee to an undocumented immigrant," said ACLU lawyer
Witold "Vic" Walczak. "There was no defense."
Kobach told Hazleton officials in December that they faced
"a high probability of being liable" for the $2.8 million of
plaintiffs' legal fees, according to a document obtained by
Reuters under Pennsylvania's Right-To-Know law.
In Farmers Branch, Texas, Kobach's work on a similar
ordinance left the Dallas suburb with a legal bill of nearly
$5.9 million.
Kobach did not respond to requests for comment.
