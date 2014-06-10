By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas, June 10 Private prisons holding
more than 25,000 people who violated U.S. immigration laws are
cutting corners to generate profits and subjecting inmates to
systematic abuse, according to a report released on Tuesday by
the American Civil Liberties Union.
The Criminal Alien Requirement prisons, five of which are
located in Texas and eight in other states, have drawn little
attention and oversight, while subjecting inmates to "shocking
abuse and mistreatment," the report said.
"The U.S. Bureau of Prison's reliance on private prisons is
unlikely to end any time soon. If current prosecution trends
continue, it is likely that BOP will further increase its use of
private prisons for immigrants," the report said.
The Bureau of Prisons spent about $600 million in the 2013
fiscal year to pay for what it calls the "privately operated
institutions," according to the ACLU. The bureau did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Two of the three companies that run the prisons, Corrections
Corporation of America and MTC, did not reply to
requests for comment. The third company, the GEO Group,
denied the report's allegations in a statement.
"Our facilities adhere to strict contractual
requirements and standards set by the Federal Bureau of Prisons,
and the agency employs full-time, on-site contract monitors who
have a physical presence at GEO's facilities," it said.
The ACLU report said the prison contract between the BOP and
providers are for "low security, short-term, sentenced criminal
aliens" and call for prisons to use 10 percent of their beds for
isolation cells, a figure double or triple what is used in many
prison systems.
This leads to the widespread use of solitary confinement for
minor prison infractions, the report said.
Overcrowding is endemic, while medical facilities are not as
well equipped as those offered in other prison systems, it said.
"Putting profit before people seems to touch every facet of
life at CAR prisons," the report said.
The number of immigrants entering these facilities rose
sharply after new zero-tolerance immigration policies were
implemented in 2005 in which many immigrants subject to
deportation were also referred to U.S. authorities for
prosecution, it said.
The ACLU report was based on an investigation that started
in 2009 and focused on the prisons in Texas. Nearly 300
detainees were interviewed and several sites visited.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Beech)