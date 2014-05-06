WASHINGTON May 6 Newly proposed rules for
highly skilled immigrants to the United States, including a
provision to allow their spouses to work, are aimed at making it
easier to keep those talented science, technology and
engineering workers in the country, officials said on Tuesday.
"These individuals are American families in waiting," U.S.
Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker said. "Many tire of waiting
for green cards and leave the country to work for our
competition. The fact is we have to do more to retain and
attract world-class talent to the United States and these
regulations put us on a path to do that."
One of the two proposed regulation changes would allow the
spouses of holders of H-1B visas, which are given to workers in
fields such as science, technology and engineering, to have jobs
in the United States while their spouses' green card
applications are being considered. Spouses of U.S. visaholders
currently are not given permission to work.
Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who
announced the new regulations with Pritzker, said that change
could affect as many as 97,000 people in the first year and some
30,000 annually after that.
The other proposed regulation change would give employers a
wider range of methods to document that immigrant researchers
and professors are among the best in their fields. The
regulations would go into effect after a 60-day public comment
period.
Pritzker said approximately 28 percent of new businesses in
the United States are started by immigrants and that about 40
percent of the Fortune 500 companies were started by immigrants
or their children.
She cited Hungarian-born Andy Grove, the former Intel Corp
chief executive; Sergey Brin, the Soviet immigrant who
co-founded Google ; and Yahoo co-founder Jerry
Yang, who came from Taiwan as a boy, as immigrants who have made
a profound impact on the U.S. economy.
Pritzker also supported President Barack Obama's push to
overhaul the U.S. immigration system so that it would allow the
United States "to staple a green card to the degrees of graduate
students instead of forcing potential innovators and job
creators to leave after being trained at our universities."
Senator Jeff Sessions, a Republican from Alabama and
opponent of immigration reform, denounced the proposed changes.
"Yet again, the administration is acting unilaterally to change
immigration law in a way that hurts American workers," he said.
"This will help corporations by further flooding a slack
labor market, pulling down wages. It is good news for citizens
in other countries who will be hired. But for struggling
Americans, it will only reduce wages, lower job opportunities,
and make it harder to scrape by."
The U.S. Senate passed a sweeping immigration bill last
year, but the Republican-led House of Representatives has
shunned it because many view it as a grant of amnesty for
undocumented immigrants with potential negative impact on the
U.S. economy.
