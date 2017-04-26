WASHINGTON, April 26 President Donald Trump on
Wednesday attacked a federal judge's ruling that blocked his
executive order seeking to withhold funds from "sanctuary
cities" for illegal immigrants, vowing to appeal it to the U.S.
Supreme Court.
Tuesday's ruling by U.S. District Judge William Orrick in
San Francisco was the latest blow to Trump's efforts to toughen
immigration enforcement. Federal courts have also blocked his
two travel bans on citizens of mostly Muslim nations.
"First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits
again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in
the Supreme Court!" Trump said in a tweet, referring to the San
Francisco-based federal appeals court and its judicial district.
The Trump administration has targeted sanctuary cities,
which generally offer safe harbor to illegal immigrants and
often do not use municipal funds or resources to advance the
enforcement of federal immigration laws.
Critics say authorities endanger public safety when they
decline to hand over for deportation illegal immigrants arrested
for crimes, while supporters argue that enlisting police
cooperation to round up immigrants for removal undermines trust
in local police, particularly among Latinos.
Dozens of local governments and cities, including New York,
Los Angeles and Chicago, have joined the "sanctuary" movement.
In his ruling, Orrick said Trump's Jan. 25 order targeted
broad categories of federal funding for the sanctuary cities and
that plaintiffs challenging it were likely to succeed in proving
it unconstitutional.
An appeal is likely to be heard by the 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals before it goes to the Supreme Court.
Republicans view the appeals court as biased toward liberals,
and Trump was quick to attack its reputation in his tweets.
It "has a terrible record of being overturned (close to
80%). They used to call this "judge shopping!" Messy system," he
wrote.
The appeals court raised Trump's ire earlier this year when
it upheld a Seattle judge's decision to block the Republican
president's first travel ban on citizens of seven predominantly
Muslim nations.
In May, the court will hear an appeal of a Hawaii judge's
order blocking Trump's revised travel ban, which placed
restrictions on citizens from six mostly Muslim countries. A
Maryland judge also blocked portions of the second ban.
Trump has issued sweeping condemnations of courts and judges
when they have ruled against him or his administration.
In February, he called the federal judge in Seattle who
ruled against his first travel ban a "so-called judge." During
the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump accused an Indiana-born
judge overseeing lawsuits against the defunct Trump University
of bias based on his Mexican ancestry.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Paul Simao)