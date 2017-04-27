(Adds Attorney General Sessions statement, paragraphs 11-12)
WASHINGTON, April 26 President Donald Trump on
Wednesday attacked a federal judge's ruling that blocked his
executive order seeking to withhold funds from "sanctuary
cities" for illegal immigrants, vowing to appeal it to the U.S.
Supreme Court.
Tuesday's ruling by U.S. District Judge William Orrick in
San Francisco was the latest blow to Trump's efforts to toughen
immigration enforcement. Federal courts have also blocked his
two travel bans on citizens of mostly Muslim nations.
"First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits
again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in
the Supreme Court!" Trump said in a tweet on Wednesday,
referring to the San Francisco-based federal appeals court and
its judicial district.
The Trump administration has targeted sanctuary cities,
which generally offer safe harbor to illegal immigrants and
often do not use municipal funds or resources to advance the
enforcement of federal immigration laws.
Later on Wednesday, Trump, asked in an interview with the
Washington Examiner if he had considered proposals to break up
the 9th Circuit Court, said: "Absolutely, I have."
"There are many people that want to break up the 9th
Circuit. It's outrageous," he told the newspaper.
The latest ruling did not come from the 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals to which Trump was referring. It came from the
federal district court in San Francisco.
Critics have said local authorities endanger public safety
when they decline to hand over for deportation illegal
immigrants arrested for crimes, while supporters argue that
enlisting police cooperation to round up immigrants for removal
undermines trust in local police, particularly among Latinos.
Dozens of local governments and cities, including New York,
Los Angeles and Chicago, have joined the "sanctuary" movement.
In his ruling, Orrick said Trump's Jan. 25 order targeted
broad categories of federal funding for the sanctuary cities and
that plaintiffs challenging it were likely to succeed in proving
it unconstitutional.
'WILL CONTINUE TO LITIGATE'
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions blasted Orrick's ruling,
saying Trump's executive order was "squarely within the powers
of the President."
"The Department of Justice cannot accept such a result, and
as the President has made clear, we will continue to litigate
this case to vindicate the rule of law," Sessions said in a
statement.
An appeal is likely to be heard by the 9th Circuit before it
goes to the Supreme Court. Republicans view the appeals court as
biased toward liberals, and Trump was quick to attack its
reputation in his tweets.
It "has a terrible record of being overturned (close to
80%). They used to call this "judge shopping!" Messy system,"
Trump said.
The appeals court raised Trump's ire earlier this year when
it upheld a Seattle judge's decision to block the Republican
president's first travel ban on citizens of seven predominantly
Muslim nations.
In May, the 9th Circuit will hear an appeal of a Hawaii
judge's order blocking Trump's revised travel ban, which placed
restrictions on citizens from six mostly Muslim countries. A
Maryland judge also blocked portions of the second ban.
Trump has issued sweeping condemnations of courts and judges
when they have ruled against him or his administration.
In February, he called the federal judge in Seattle who
ruled against his first travel ban a "so-called judge."
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump
accused an Indiana-born judge overseeing lawsuits against the
defunct Trump University of bias based on his Mexican ancestry.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Diane Craft and Peter
Cooney)