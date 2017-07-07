(Adds Hawaii court filing, paragraph 6)
By Dan Levine
July 6 A U.S. judge rejected Hawaii's bid to
exempt grandparents from President Donald Trump's temporary
travel ban on Thursday, but ruled that the state could ask the
U.S. Supreme Court directly to clarify which parts of the order
should take effect.
U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Honolulu had been
asked to interpret a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that
revived parts of Trump's March 6 executive order banning people
from six Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.
The highest court let the ban go forward with a limited
scope, saying it could not apply to anyone with a credible "bona
fide relationship" with a U.S. person or entity.
Trump said the measure was necessary to prevent extremist
attacks. However, opponents including states and refugee
advocacy groups sued to stop it, disputing its security
rationale and saying it discriminated against Muslims.
Watson said in Thursday's ruling he "declines to usurp the
prerogative of the Supreme Court to interpret its own order."
Hawaii said late on Thursday it would appeal against
Watson's ruling to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San
Francisco, according to a court filing.
The Justice Department said in a statement it was pleased
with the ruling.
"We are confident that the U.S. Supreme Court will again
vindicate the president and his constitutional duty to protect
the national security of the United States," it said.
The government said after last month's Supreme Court ruling
that a "bona fide relationship" meant close family members only,
such as parents, spouses, fiancés, siblings and children.
Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews
and cousins from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen
would still be banned.
The state of Hawaii asked Watson last week to clarify the
Supreme Court's ruling, arguing the government's definition of
"bona fide relationship" was too narrow.
Justice Department lawyers said its definition "hews
closely" to language found in U.S. immigration law, while
Hawaii's attorney general's office said other parts of
immigration law included grandparents as close family.
The government reversed its position on fiancés before the
ban went into effect last week, saying they could also qualify
for exceptions.
The roll-out of the narrowed version of the ban was more
subdued last week compared to January, when Trump first signed a
more expansive version of the order. That sparked protests and
chaos at airports around the country and the world.
