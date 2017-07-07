July 6 A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected the
state of Hawaii's bid to exempt grandparents from President
Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, but he said the state could
directly ask the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify its ruling.
U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Honolulu had been
asked to interpret a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that
revived parts of Trump's March 6 executive order banning people
from six Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.
The highest court let the ban go forward with a limited
scope, saying it could not apply to anyone with a credible "bona
fide relationship" with a U.S. person or entity.
