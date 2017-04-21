(Fixes typo in name of New York Mayor de Blasio)
By Julia Edwards Ainsley and Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, April 21 The U.S. Department of
Justice threatened on Friday to cut off funding to California as
well as eight cities and counties across the United States,
escalating a Trump administration crackdown on so-called
"sanctuary cities" that do not cooperate with federal
immigration authorities.
President Donald Trump has vowed to cut off federal funds to
dozens of state and local governments that do not fully
cooperate with federal immigration agents, arguing that they are
putting public safety at risk when they do not hand over illegal
immigrants suspected of crime for possible deportation.
"Sanctuary cities" in general offer safe harbor to illegal
immigrants and often do not use municipal funds or resources to
advance the enforcement of federal immigration laws.
Many of these localities say they do not have the funding or
space to hold illegal immigrants until federal agents can
apprehend them.
Those threatened include: the state of California; New York
City; Chicago; Philadelphia; Clark County, Nevada; New Orleans;
Miami Dade County, Florida, and Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.
Cook County, Illinois also received a warning, even though it
did not get money from the Justice Department last year.
The jurisdictions until June 30 to provide evidence to the
federal government that they are not violating any laws.
At stake is roughly $29 million in federal law-enforcement
aid under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant
Program, which helps local governments pay for everything from
forensics labs to drug courts.
The grants in question are among the largest handed out
under the program, collectively amounting to 11 percent of the
$256 million distributed under the program in the last fiscal
year.
In a statement, the Justice Department singled out Chicago
and New York as two cities that are "crumbling under the weight
of illegal immigration and violent crime," even though New York
City is experiencing its lowest crime levels in decades and
experts say Chicago's recent spike in violent crime has little
to do with illegal immigration.
That drew a defiant response from several cities.
"New York is the safest big city in the country, with crime
at record lows in large part because we have policies in place
to encourage cooperation between NYPD and immigrant
communities," said Seth Stein, a spokesman for New York City
Mayor Bill de Blasio.
A spokeswoman for the California Board of State and
Community Corrections said some of the funding in question has
been distributed to local communities after emergencies in the
past, including San Bernardino after a mass shooting there in
2015.
Officials in Philadelphia, Milwaukee County and Cook County
said they believed they were complying with immigration laws.
"Milwaukee County has its challenges but they are not caused
by illegal immigration. My far greater concern is the proactive
dissemination of misinformation, fear, and intolerance," said
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.
The Fraternal Order of Police, the largest police union,
told Trump in a meeting last month that they were concerned the
cuts could threaten public safety.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley and Andy Sullivan;
Additional reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Joseph Ax in New
York, Tom James in Seattle and Chris Kenning in Chicago Editing
by Sandra Maler)