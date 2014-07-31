WASHINGTON, July 31 U.S. Senate legislation
giving President Barack Obama $2.7 billion to deal with tens of
thousands of Central American migrant children amassing at the
southwestern U.S. border was blocked on Thursday by Republican
opposition.
By a vote of 50-44, 10 short of the 60 needed, the bill
failed to clear a procedural hurdle. Republicans objected to the
cost of the measure and complained that it would not be
effective in discouraging rising illegal migration of children
from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.
Earlier on Thursday, the House of Representatives failed to
pass a $659 million funding bill that the White House had
threatened to veto. House Republican leaders are trying to
figure out a way to bring a border-security bill back to the
chamber for passage.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan and David Lawder; Editing by Sandra
Maler)