By Brad Poole
| Nogales, Ariz., April 11
In an unusual move for
the head of the U.S. Justice Department, Attorney General
Jeff Sessions traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border to speak with
Department of Homeland Security personnel on Tuesday to make the
case for increased prosecutions of migrants.
Sessions, a long-time proponent of tougher immigration
enforcement during his time in the U.S. Senate, told U.S.
Customs and Border Protection agents at the Port of Nogales in
Arizona that more illegal immigrants should be prosecuted as
criminals.
"Why are we doing this?" he said. "Because it is what the
duly enacted laws of the United States require."
To that end, Sessions announced that each U.S. attorney
would be required to designate a point person on border security
prosecutions by April 18. The person in that position, known as
a border security coordinator, will be directed to coordinate
with the Department of Homeland Security, according to Sessions'
memo.
Under U.S. law, anyone who harbors or transports an
undocumented immigrant, has crossed the border illegally two or
more times, resists an immigration officer's arrest or commits
travel document fraud is subject to criminal prosecution.
Other immigrants apprehended for crossing the border
illegally face civil procedures, with deportation the only
penalty.
Sessions' directive did not go beyond existing laws, but he
said his order "mandates the prioritizations of such
enforcement" by U.S. attorneys.
(Writing by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Dan Grebler)