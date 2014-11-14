By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 13 President Barack Obama's
executive action on immigration is expected to include some
modest changes to make it easier for technology companies to
retain high-skilled workers frustrated by long and unpredictable
waits for green cards.
But the major overhaul that the tech sector is seeking of
the visa and green card system would require action by Congress.
For now at least, the prospects for legislation appear to be
slim.
Obama has pledged take executive action on immigration by
year-end and could act as early as next Friday. Lobbyists for
tech companies said they have not seen details about the fixes.
But based on the options the tech sector pitched to the
administration, they are expecting only incremental changes.
"We'd be grateful for anything, really, because the
situation is that severe," said Emily Lam, a vice president with
the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, a trade group that
represents more than 375 employers.
"The true fix really has to be legislative, anything within
their power is really going to be tweaking on the sides. It
doesn't solve the fundamental issues," she said.
One big reform that requires legislation: lifting the annual
cap for H1B visas for specialized technology workers that last
for up to six years.
The United States loses about 500,000 jobs per year because
of those limits, according to estimates from Compete America, a
coalition representing tech giants including Amazon, Facebook
and Microsoft.
Most changes within Obama's powers are aimed at easing the
transition for workers moving from H1B visas to greencards.
For example, lobbyists think the administration could
finalize a regulation announced in May that would give work
permits to spouses of some skilled immigrants with temporary
visas.
The most ambitious proposal for tech would speed up long
wait lists for green cards for employees on temporary H1B visas
by changing the way their spouses and children are counted under
an annual cap of 140,000.
But several lobbyists told Reuters they were not optimistic
that the proposal would be accepted due to fears by some lawyers
it could be challenged in court.
"I think some of it will be band-aids," said one industry
lobbyist. "While they're little fixes, it creates a bigger
political problem," the lobbyist said.
The fear is that bigger legislative fixes for business could
get caught up in an explosive political war between Republicans
and Obama over relief for undocumented immigrants, prolonging
the needed changes.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bernard Orr)