By Noel Randewich and Roberta Rampton
| SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Nov 20 Silicon Valley
expects President Barack Obama to make life a little easier for
foreign workers, but tech industry representatives were
disappointed that his immigration rule changes will not satisfy
longstanding demands for more visas and faster green cards for
high-skilled employees.
Obama, in a speech to be broadcast at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday
(0100 GMT Friday), was to outline plans to use his executive
authority to help millions of undocumented people. He was also
expected to announce minor adjustments that could cut through
some red tape for visa holders and their families, including
letting the spouses of certain H-1B holders get work permits.
The president's moves will make it easier for entrepreneurs
to work in the United States and extend a program letting
foreign students who graduate with advanced degrees from U.S.
universities to work temporarily in the United States, sources
said.
But tech industry insiders said the changes, while positive,
were very limited.
"This holiday season, the undocumented advocacy community
got the equivalent of a new car, and the business community got
a wine and cheese basket," one lobbyist said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Instead of more temporary H-1B visas, the 200,000-member
U.S. chapter of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics
Engineers was hoping for measures to reduce the backlog of H-1B
holders waiting for green cards.
"If this is all there is, then the president has missed a
real opportunity," said Russ Harrison, a senior legislative
representative at the IEEE. "He could have taken steps to make
it easier for skilled immigrants to become Americans through the
green card system, protecting foreign workers and Americans in
the process."
For instance, the IEEE and technology companies want spouses
and children to be excluded from employment-based green-card
caps, thereby increasing their availability for other foreign
tech workers waiting for green cards.
Intel Corp, which has around 2,500 H-1B employees,
will keep pressing legislators, said Peter Muller, the
chipmaker's director of government relations.
"In the end we really need Congress to act, so we're going
to continue that push," Muller said.
Tech companies from Microsoft Corp to Intel
have long complained about being unable to find enough
highly skilled employees and want Washington to increase the
number of temporary work visas available for programmers,
engineers and other specialized foreign professionals.
"Our focus really is on H-1B visas and trying to expand the
number of talented technical professionals that can come to the
U.S.," Qualcomm CFO George Davis said on Wednesday ahead of
Obama's announcement. "The way the regulations are drafted today
there's a lot of room for improvement."
Major changes would require Congressional action, however,
and some tech industry lobbyists in Washington said they are
worried that partisan rancor over Obama's unilateral action
could set back the chances for legislation.
While limited, Obama's tweaks to immigration policy, such as
the provision to let more spouses work, may be meaningful to
some tech workers and their families.
Gayathri Kumar, 29, moved a year ago from India to Phoenix,
Arizona, where her husband does R&D at a semiconductor company.
She has a masters degree in communications and wants to work in
television, but Kumar spends much of her day at home, chatting
with friends over social media.
"I really want to work. I came here with a passion to work,
not to sit at home," Kumar said. "I'm bored, I'm becoming
depressed."
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Eric Effron and Tom
Brown)