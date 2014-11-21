(Adds comment from labor group in paragraphs 14-15)
By Noel Randewich and Roberta Rampton
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Nov 20 President
Barack Obama plans to make life a little easier for some foreign
tech workers, but Silicon Valley representatives are
disappointed his immigration rule changes will not satisfy
longstanding demands for more visas and faster green cards.
In a speech on Thursday, Obama outlined plans to use
executive authority to help millions of undocumented people. He
also announced minor adjustments to cut red tape for visa
holders and their families, including letting spouses of certain
H-1B visa holders get work permits.
"I will make it easier and faster for high-skilled
immigrants, graduates and entrepreneurs to stay and contribute
to our economy, as so many business leaders have proposed,"
Obama said.
The president's moves will make it easier for entrepreneurs
to work in the United States and extend a program letting
foreign students who graduate with advanced degrees from U.S.
universities to work temporarily in the United States.
But tech industry insiders said the changes, while positive,
were limited.
"This holiday season, the undocumented advocacy community
got the equivalent of a new car, and the business community got
a wine and cheese basket," complained one lobbyist, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Instead of more temporary H-1B visas, which allow non-U.S.
citizens with advanced skills and degrees in "specialty
occupations" to work in the country for up to six years, the
200,000-member U.S. chapter of the Institute of Electrical and
Electronics Engineers was hoping for measures to reduce the
backlog of H-1B holders awaiting green cards.
"If this is all there is, then the president has missed a
real opportunity," said Russ Harrison, a senior legislative
representative at the IEEE. "He could have taken steps to make
it easier for skilled immigrants to become Americans through the
green card system, protecting foreign workers and Americans in
the process."
For instance, IEEE and technology companies want spouses and
children to be excluded from employment-based green-card
allotments, thereby increasing availability for other foreign
tech workers seeking green cards.
Tech companies from Microsoft Corp to Intel
have complained about being unable to find enough
highly skilled employees and want Washington to increase the
availability of visas for programmers, engineers and other
specialized foreign professionals.
"Our focus really is on H-1B visas and trying to expand the
number of talented technical professionals that can come to the
U.S.," Qualcomm CFO George Davis said ahead of Obama's
announcement. "The way the regulations are drafted today there's
a lot of room for improvement."
Major changes would require Congressional action, however,
and tech industry executives are worried that partisan rancor
over Obama's unilateral action could set back chances for
legislation.
"I don't view this as a long-term solution, and I hope it
doesn't get in the way of a long-term solution," said Dave
Goldberg, chief executive of SurveyMonkey, a Palo Alto based
company.
The AFL-CIO said in a statement it would seek to ensure
visa workers are afforded rights and protections.
"We are concerned by the President's concession to corporate
demands for even greater access to temporary visas that will
allow the continued suppression of wages in the tech sector,"
the labor giant said.
While limited, Obama's policy changes, such as letting more
spouses work, will help some tech workers and their families.
Gayathri Kumar, 29, moved a year ago from India to Phoenix,
Arizona, where her husband works at Intel. She has a masters
degree in communications and wants to work in television, but
Kumar spends much of her day at home, chatting with friends over
social media.
"I really want to work. I came here with a passion to work,
not to sit at home," Kumar said. "I'm bored, I'm becoming
depressed."
