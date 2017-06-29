WASHINGTON, June 29 The United States expects
business as usual at ports of entry when fresh rules on U.S.
President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from six
Muslim-majority nations goes into effect at 8 p.m. Eastern Time,
senior U.S. officials said on Thursday.
"We expect business as usual at the ports of entry starting
at 8 pm tonight," one official told reporters on a conference
call about implementing a Supreme Court ruling allowing parts of
the travel ban to take effect. A second official that a "formal
assurance" from a U.S. resettlement agency to a refugee would
not in and of itself be enough to exempt a refugee from a
120-day ban on entry also imposed by Trump's travel ban
executive order.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Yeganeh Torbati, Editing by
Franklin Paul)