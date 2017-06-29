By Yeganeh Torbati and Arshad Mohammed
| WASHINGTON, June 29
WASHINGTON, June 29 President Donald Trump's
temporary ban on people from six predominantly Muslim countries
and all refugees entering the United States is finally scheduled
to take effect later on Thursday, but in a scaled-back form that
still allows in some travelers.
The rollout of the controversial measure follows a U.S.
Supreme Court decision this week that allowed the executive
order to take effect but significantly narrowed its scope,
exempting travelers and refugees with a "bona fide relationship"
with a person or entity in the United States.
It is set to go into effect at 8 p.m. ET (0000 GMT Friday).
Late Wednesday, the State Department said visa applicants
from Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen must have a
close U.S. family relationship or formal ties to a U.S. entity
to be admitted to the United States.
Trump first announced a temporary travel ban in January,
calling it a counterterrorism measure to allow time to develop
better security vetting. The order caused chaos at airports as
officials scrambled to enforce it and was blocked by federal
courts, with opponents arguing the measure discriminated against
Muslims and there was no security rationale for it.
A revised version of the ban, issued in March, was also
halted by courts.
In its decision on Monday, the Supreme Court allowed the
ban, which bars people from the designated six countries for 90
days and refugees for 120 days, to go partially into effect
until the top court can take up the case later this year.
The State Department guidance on the ban, distributed to all
U.S. diplomatic posts and seen by Reuters, defined a close
familial relationship as being a parent, spouse, child, adult
son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling,
including step siblings and other step family relations.
"Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces,
nephews, cousins, brothers-laws and sisters-in-law, fiancés, and
any other 'extended' family members," are not considered close
family, according to the cable, first reported by the Associated
Press.
Asked about the guidance, the State Department declined to
comment on internal communications.
The Department of Homeland Security is expected to release
additional information on Thursday. A Justice Department
spokesman declined to comment.
Several immigration lawyers expressed surprise late on
Wednesday that fiancés, grandparents and grandchildren would not
qualify as close family.
"This language is extremely disappointing," said Johnathan
Smith, legal director at Muslim Advocates, a civil rights group.
"Defining close family to exclude grandparents, cousins, and
other relatives defies common sense and directly goes against
the intent of the Supreme Court's order."
The ban's looming enforcement stirred anger and confusion in
parts of the Middle East on Wednesday, with would-be visitors
worried about their travel plans and their futures.
Airlines in the region said they had not received a
directive from the United States, and there were few people at
the U.S. Consulate in Dubai, where there is normally a line out
the door of people waiting to process visa applications.
On Thursday, Emirates Airline, the Middle East's largest
airline, said its flights to the United States were operating
normally. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said it is
allowing nationals from the six countries to board U.S.-bound
flights if they have valid travel documents.
(Additional writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Frances Kerry)