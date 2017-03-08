UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
GENEVA, March 8 U.N. High Commmissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies could lead to mass detentions, including of children, and that collective expulsions would breach international law.
Zeid, in an annual speech to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, said greater leadership was needed to address a surge in discrimination and "vilification of entire groups such as Mexicans and Muslims" in the United States.
He also decried what he said were attempts by Trump to "intimidate or undermine journalists and judges".
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.