AUSTIN, Texas, July 15 Prominent immigration activist Jose Antonio Vargas was detained at an airport in McAllen, Texas, on Tuesday as he was passing through a security checkpoint, the immigration rights group he co-founded said.

Airport officials in the border city could not confirm that Vargas had been detained but said an unidentified individual was taken into police custody at an airport security checkpoint.

Vargas posted a picture of himself holding documents on a Define American Facebook page as he was about to go through airport security.

"The only IDs I have to show security: my Philippine passport and my pocketbook U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence, which I keep with me at all times. I don't know what's going to happen," he wrote.

Vargas is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who has written extensively about immigration.

In 1993 at the age of 12, he said goodbye to his mother and boarded a plane in the Philippines to join his grandparents in California. It would be four more years before he would learn that he was in the United States illegally. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Doina Chiacu)