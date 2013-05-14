WASHINGTON May 13 A rift emerged between U.S.
business groups and organized labor over a high-skilled worker
program in the Senate immigration bill, as the tech industry and
other firms on Monday pushed to make it easier for companies to
hire people from abroad.
On the eve of a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee, a
broad coalition of business groups wrote to the panel urging
changes to the visa program known as H-1B.
The bipartisan Senate immigration bill would raise the cap
on the number of high-skilled workers to at least 110,000 from a
current limit of 65,000. In future years, the cap could rise as
high as 180,000 depending on labor-market conditions.
In the letter signed by the Chamber of Commerce, the
National Association of Manufacturers and major technology
lobbying organizations, the groups welcomed the increase in the
size of the high-skilled worker program and but said they wanted
some changes to some of the program requirements.
The changes, the letter said, would help avoid, "unintended
consequences," that could run counter to the goal of encouraging
innovation.
Republican Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah has proposed several
amendments to the high-skilled visa program, including a
softening of the requirements designed to ensure that Americans
get the first crack at a high-skilled job. Many business groups
have consulted with Hatch and support his proposals.
Business groups say they have no problem with the goal of
hiring American workers but contend that some view the
recruitment procedures as burdensome.
The AFL-CIO labor organization disagreed. "The idea that
you're going to change the bill to deny American tech workers a
shot at the jobs of the future - that's not good politics,
that's not good policy and it isn't going to pass," said Jeff
Hauser, a spokesman for the AFL-CIO.
"Our view is that technology workers in America who have
invested in the skills of the future -- as the tech industry
wants them to do - they deserve a fair shot at the jobs of the
future," Hauser added.
Daniel Costa, an analyst with the Economic Policy Institute,
a liberal think tank, also criticized the proposed amendments,
saying that the requirements on high-skilled visas "don't seem
to be very onerous."
The sweeping immigration bill, written by the bipartisan
"Gang of Eight" senators, would tighten border security, provide
a 13-year path to citizenship for most of the 11 million illegal
immigrants in the country and revamp visa programs.
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday will debate
amendments to the bill on H-1B visas, which allow non-U.S.
citizens with advanced skills and degrees in specialty
occupations to work in the country for up to six years.
FIRST OFFER TO AMERICAS
The Senate bill would require employers that want to use the
high-skilled worker visa program to first advertise the job on a
government-run website and offer it to any qualified American.
One of Hatch's amendments would loosen these provisions and
only require employers to take good-faith steps to recruit
Americans. And only "H-1B dependent" companies, which hire a
large number of foreign workers, would be required to first
offer the job to an American.
The Senate bill would also require companies to pledge not
to replace American workers with foreigners for 90 days before
and after the companies apply for work visas. Hatch would
require that employers not intentionally displace U.S. workers.
Though business and labor are at odds over some provisions
in the high-skilled visa program, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
and the AFL-CIO have a deal over separate provisions in the bill
concerning low-skilled workers. The "W-visa" program would allow
a certain number of people to work in the country temporarily as
janitors, hotel workers and in other low-skill jobs.
The bill would put strict limits on the number of
construction workers who could obtain these visas.
While joining tech companies and other groups in pushing for
changes to the high-skilled worker program, the Chamber of
Commerce declined to throw its support behind efforts from the
construction industry to expand the low-skill worker program. In
its own letter to the Judiciary Committee, the Chamber urged
that the "sound structure" in W-visa program be retained.
An amendment from Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah would
double the number of visas for low-skilled workers to 400,000
from 200,000. If approved, that amendment could imperil the
bill's chances by upsetting the balance the Senate authors
sought to achieve among business, labor and other groups.
Geoff Burr of the Associated Builders and Contractors, which
represents the construction industry, said that while his group
backs Lee's amendment, the votes aren't available at the
Judiciary Committee to expand the low-skilled worker program.
Business groups hope that if the immigration bill passes the
Democratic-led Senate, the call to increase the size of the
low-skill visa program might find favor in the Republican-led
House.