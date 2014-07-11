WASHINGTON, July 11 The White House said on
Friday it would be willing to work with congressional
Republicans to pass an emergency spending measure to address a
flood of undocumented children attempting to cross the
southwestern border but urged lawmakers to act quickly.
Asked about lawmaker comments that the president's $3.7
billion request is too high, White House spokesman Josh Earnest
said the situation requires the government to rapidly step up
its response.
"We're open to working with Democrats and Republicans in
Congress to get this done," Earnest said. "The president has
moved quickly to be very clear about what specifically needs to
be funded and we would like to see Republicans back up their
rhetoric with the kind of urgent action that this situation
merits."
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Doina Chiacu)