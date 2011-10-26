WASHINGTON Oct 25 Incomes for the wealthiest 1
percent of Americans nearly tripled from 1979 to 2007, far
outpacing income growth for all other groups, said a new report
that underscored sharply increased U.S. income disparity.
As demonstrators nationwide protest the power of Wall
Street and the wealthy, the Congressional Budget Office on
Tuesday gave further evidence that, in the last three decades,
the United States has become a far more unequal nation.
"For the 1 percent of the population with the highest
income, average real after-tax household income grew by 275
percent between 1979 and 2007," said the report from the CBO, a
nonpartisan budget and tax analysis arm of Congress.
The next-highest 19 percent of earners saw their income
grow by 65 percent over the same period. Income grew by just
under 40 percent for the 60 percent of the population in the
middle, while the 20 percent at the bottom of the scale saw
income growth of only about 18 percent, the report said.
The CBO's conclusions will likely figure in the debate over
whether tax increases on the rich should play a role in cutting
budget deficits and reducing the U.S. national debt.
"This report confirms what the American people already
know," said Representative Sander Levin.
"The rules have been changed by the unfair tax policies of
the last decade and our tax code is doing less to level the
playing field than it was in the past."
Levin is the top Democrat on the U.S. House of
Representatives' tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.
As a result of this uneven shift, income was substantially
more skewed toward the very top of the income scale in 2007
than it was in 1979, CBO said.
So much so, it said, that in 2005-2007, just before the
financial crisis, the top 20 percent of the population received
more after-tax income than the entire bottom 80 percent.
CBO said it measured the period between 1979 and 2007
because those years both immediately preceded recessions,
making for similar endpoints in the study.
